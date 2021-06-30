Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch Ear 1 earbuds on July 27

Former OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has been very busy since leaving the smartphone firm, and his fledging brand Nothing is finally set to launch its first product — the Ear 1 earbuds — on July 27.

A master of generating hype, Pei’s Nothing had to delay the launch of this first product after teasing a June launch back in May. While we know that this first product will be Bluetooth earbuds, it’s unclear just how Nothing is planning on differentiating the upcoming audio accessory from the wave of alternative high-end and affordable options already littering the market.

Nothing ear (1) is the first step in our journey; combining raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience. Unveiling ear (1) on 27 July at 14:00 BST.

Alphabet’s GV (formerly Google Ventures) has invested a sizeable sum in Pei’s firm, with plans for a wider ecosystem of products. It’s unclear at this stage if we’ll learn more about a wide product ecosystem during the Ear 1 launch event later next month. However, we reported that Essential and all branding is owned by Nothing Technologies, this first product could provide the early stepping stones or test bed for a wider portfolio.

The Earbud 1 launch event is planned for July 27 at 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. A global release is planned, but very little is known about the actual design beyond teases of a stem-like transparent concept from Swedish design firm Teenage Engineering. No information has been shared on pricing but several global retailers including Selfridges have signed up to offer hands-on demos in-store.

You can head directly to nothing.tech to learn more and sign up for email notifications about the Earbud 1 launch event.

