T-Mobile has been selling its self-branded “REVVL” smartphones for a few years now for entry-level customers, and today, it’s launching a new option with 5G support for just $199.

The REVVL V+ 5G is T-Mobile’s second self-branded phone with 5G support. The first was released about a year ago in the REVVL 5G, which was priced at $399. This new model, though, cuts that cost in half to just $199, which makes it one of the most affordable devices that can support 5G networks.

T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G is pretty barebones on the spec sheet to accomplish that price tag, though. It has a 6.82-inch 1600 x 900 LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W USB-C fast charging. Not an awful package, given the price point and all with support for sub6 5G on T-Mobile’s network.

The design of REVVL V+ is very flat with a matte back that has triple-cameras (16MP/5MP/2MP, 16MP selfie camera) and a purple stripe down the center. There’s a slick magenta accent on the power button, which looks neat and also doubles as the fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports camera-based face unlock from its 13MP selfie shooter.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that an extra $40 would buy the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is a better device pretty much across the board. It has a higher-resolution display, a more powerful processor, and an official update commitment. The Nord will get Android 12 as its one major upgrade, while T-Mobile hasn’t promised anything for this device. Notably, though, the REVVL 4 got a late Android 11 update, and the older REVVLRY ended up getting one major update, too, so it’s probably safe to say this device probably will eventually get Android 12.

Ultimately, REVVL V+ 5G will probably eat up a good chunk of sales for T-Mobile’s entry-level market. It’s cheap, endorsed by the carrier, and will likely be offered in countless promos over the coming year or so. REVVL V+ 5G will be sold at Metro starting on July 12 and at T-Mobile starting on July 23.

