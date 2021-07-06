As of Tuesday afternoon, TikTok has been experiencing an outage, with the app telling users to “connect to the internet.”

According to Downdetector, a reliable crowdsourced way to know whether an app or website is working correctly, TikTok went down somewhere between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, spiking from 15 reports to over 11,000. Within minutes the hashtag #tiktokdown began trending on Twitter, with many flocking to their other social media platforms to bemoan the TikTok outage.

Those who attempt to use TikTok during the outage are finding that many of their own videos are missing, with the app requesting users to “Connect to the internet and try again.” For some, the app is acting strangely by zeroing out follower counts, asking for details like birthdate, and preventing people from switching accounts.

#tiktokdown Me: seeing everybody having the same problem with tiktok down and it’s not just my wifi pic.twitter.com/gPrD3npEW6 — Feven H. (@Feven_twitte) July 6, 2021

Update 1:30pm: TikTok’s official support account on Twitter has acknowledged the outage and informed that they are actively working to bring the platform back online.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!

Updating…

