Samsung jumps the gun, has Galaxy Watch 4 and Z Fold 3 make a cameo in new video

We’re about a month out from Samsung’s Unpacked event, but the leaks aren’t stopping. This week, an official video posted by Samsung itself has had both the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 make a probably unintended cameo in a new video.

In a video posted to YouTube this morning, Samsung interviews developers who work on the “Good Lock” experience that can be run on top of One UI. The option opens up a lot of customizability that’s simply not present on the device out of the box.

While that’s all fun and interesting, what steals the show is a quick cameo from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, both of which show around the 0:57 mark of the video.

This is only a few seconds of appearance, but we can learn a few details from what’s shown off. Starting with the Galaxy Watch 4, we can see the design of the Classic in a silver variant. The screen never turns on, but on this woman’s wrist it looks pretty great. This is our first look at the device outside of leaked renders. It’s fairly clear this is the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic given the coloring since the Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch both did not come in this specific option.

There’s more to be gathered from the video, though, about the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device is easily identifiable from its new camera layout and shape. We can also see a new case style from Samsung that is a folio style. The case attaches to the back of the phone and has a panel come around to cover the front display. While these cases aren’t for everyone, it’s nice to see Samsung is at least trying something to solve the case problem foldables face.

Somewhat unfortunately, it’s also clear from this video that the display crease will be sticking around for another generation. As someone who’s used the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for the better part of a year at this point, I can confidently say that this is a non-issue, but nonetheless it’s sure to irk some users.





Samsung is expected to unveil the Fold 3, Watch 4, and other devices on August 11.

