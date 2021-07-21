Asus starts Android 11 rollout for ROG Phone 3 following release on ZenFone 7 series [U]

The rollout of Android 11 has been fairly speedy thanks to quick rollouts from Samsung and others, but many OEMs are still a ways behind. After rolling out Android 11 to the ZenFone 7 series earlier this year, Asus is now bringing the same update to the ROG Phone 3.

Starting in Taiwan, the Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are getting their stable Android 11 updates. The rollout brings with it new Android 11 features, such as Bubbles, better notification organization, and more privacy controls. Asus has also kept Android 11’s useful smart home controls in the power menu (via XDA).

Asus says that, “if all goes well,” ZenFone 7 series owners around the world can expect to start seeing the latest version of Android “in waves.”

Update 7/21: Following a beta release in March, Android 11 is rolling out to ROG Phone 3 owners starting in Taiwan. A global rollout will likely follow, but at this time it’s only happening in that single region with the update weighing in at 2.7GB.

Our original coverage from March follows.

In related news, Android 11 is also well on its way to the Asus ROG Phone 3. After recruiting testers last month, beta updates are headed to those users with the version number 18.0410.2101.80. Since this is a closed beta, you won’t be able to get the update on your device, but it’s pretty clear that progress is being made. Most likely, the update will roll out widely in the next several weeks, but we’ll have to keep an eye on that for the time being.

