Deals: Google Pixel 4 drops to new low of $380, NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick at $130, more

All of today’s best deals are live and headlined by Google Pixel 4 at $380. That’s alongside a rare discount on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick at $130 and these Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 drops to $380

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Android Smartphone for $380. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching as much as $799, today’s offer amounts to $419 in savings to mark a new all-time low that beats our previous mention by $19.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back, with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Stick sees rare discount

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player, with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price of the year. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review

Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds matching all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down at $170. Regularly $230, this is 26% or $60 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This set provides up to 25 hours of continuous operation via the included Qi-certified wireless and magnetic charging case. The microphone array features wind protection so you can take calls anywhere, while the 12mm drivers are joined by active noise cancellation where users can dial in just the right amount via HearThrough mode.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: