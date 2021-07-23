Corning Gorilla Glass DX for smartphone cameras will debut on upcoming Samsung hardware

Corning is probably responsible for the glass on your current smartphone, but going into 2021, the company is looking to expand to another part of the device. Announced this week, Corning Gorilla Glass DX is coming to your smartphone’s camera lens.

Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ glass were introduced by Corning a couple of years ago for smartwatches, with the ability to lessen reflections and have even better scratch resistance comparable to sapphire glass. Both of those elements translate well to smartphone cameras, too, and that’s exactly what Corning is doing.

Corning Incorporated today announced a new category for its scratch-resistant and durable glass composite products, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX and Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+. The application of this technology to mobile device cameras enables professional-grade image capture through a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability.

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass DX on smartphone cameras will improve light capture by lessening reflections, with the advantage of DX specifically being that these reflections don’t easily scratch.

Corning says that Gorilla Glass DX/DX+ for smartphone cameras will debut first in upcoming Samsung hardware. It’s not specified what device will introduce it, but given the timing and the track record at play, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 seem like prime candidates.

