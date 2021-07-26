Deals: Nest Hello Video Doorbell hits $160, Anker Android essentials from $9, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $160 to complement a collection of Anker Android accessories from $9. Plus, TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone is down to $127. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell to the front porch

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $160. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings, comes within $11 of the lowest price this year, and is the second-best discount of 2021. Nest video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, making it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home.

Anker’s latest Android accessory sale live from $9

Anker is kicking off the new week today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find discounts on the latest Soundcore headphones, Qi chargers, USB-C cables, and more. Our top pick is the just-released Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $110. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at the first notable discount on the new cans at $20 off. Arriving as the latest headphones from Anker, the new Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support. There’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app.

TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone with triple camera array

TCL via Amazon is offering its unlocked 10 SE 64GB Android Smartphone for $127. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Featuring 64GB of internal and up to 128GB of microSD storage, this smartphone is designed to easily keep photos, videos, and music offline for listening at any time. It’s also factory unlocked to use on any GSM carrier, though it won’t work with CDMA, so keep that in mind.

Backed by a 6.52-inch V-notch display at a 20:9 aspect and 89% screen-to-body ratios, you’ll easily be able to watch any type of media while on the go. Plus, you’ll find a 16MP AI triple-camera array to take “amazing photos and portraits from any angle.”

