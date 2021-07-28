Google gives $25 off Nest Audio to select Home device users

Google is sending out a promo email to select users of older Google Home and Nest speakers to offer a discount of $25 USD on Nest Audio. The email, which went out this morning, encourages an “upgrade to Nest Audio” for better sound quality and marks down the original $99.99 price to $74.99.

This promotion comes from the Google Nest mailing list with the subject line, “[Name], elevate your sound with $25 off Nest Audio.” The email continues by noting that Nest Audio offers 75% louder sound and 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home speaker, and highlights that you can pair it with another speaker for stereo or multi-room audio, using Nest Mini as an example.

It’s unclear which devices exactly make a user eligible to receive this. On my account, I have Home Minis and Nest Minis, as well as two Home Max speakers. I also already have two Nest Audios in my home. This discount follows a $10 store credit offer given to Pixel Buds A-Series users last month.

Users who are eligible will receive a special link to redeem the offer on the Google Store. According to the terms listed in the email and on the Store, the offer is only extended to those who “receive this promotion from Google.” You must be at least 18 years old and have a US shipping address, and you must be signed into your Google account at the time of purchase. The promo code applied at checkout is offered for all five colors of Nest Audio while supplies last.





It expires on August 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., and only one device is allowed for purchase per account. To subscribe to the Google Nest mailing list and receive future offers like this, you can open the Google Home app, tap your profile picture, go to “Home app settings,” and tap “Email notifications.”

