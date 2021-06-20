Announced at the start of this month, Made by Google’s latest earbuds went on sale last week. Some of those Pixel Buds A-Series buyers are now getting a $10 credit for the Google Store.

The “Here’s a $10 Google Store offer, just for you” email features Pixel Buds branding and directly references the A-Series.

Just like your Pixel Buds A-Series, these devices take streaming to a whole new level. Save when you use the offer code below.¹

It’s unclear whether this email is only going out to those that pre-ordered from the Google Store or all users. This email suggests purchasing a Chromecast with Google TV or Nest Hub 2nd-gen and pairing the headphones to “keep the audio all to yourself.” The third-product suggestion is getting Pixel Buds A-Series “for a friend.”

Share the magic of your new earbuds without sharing your new earbuds.

This comes as A-Series, compared to the 2nd-gen, does not feature sharing detection where “when you share one of your earbuds with another person, each of you can control the volume individually.”

To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired device to your cart, enter the promotional code during checkout to receive $10 discount for purchase of any device on the Google Store. $10 discount will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by March 16th, 2022 or it will expire.

This is not the first time Google offered $10 credits via email promos, but this appears to be an interesting case of associating it to a recent purchase. It’s not clear if the deal is meant to reward pre-orderers or whether future buyers will also receive it.

More about Pixel Buds:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: