Some Android Auto users have been missing the weather icon for months; Google working on it

Google’s big redesign to Android Auto a couple of years ago resulted in the removal of a quick weather icon. It was later restored, but some users mysteriously lost it again earlier this year.

It was in February of 2020 that Google brought back the weather icon in Android Auto, putting it the top bar of the UI in place of the card that was used in the original Android Auto design. The icon was simple and could be toggled on/off in the settings and showed the current temperature and conditions in your location based on online forecasting tools.

A forum post opened in March of this year collected dozens of replies from Android Auto users who had lost their weather icon nearly a year after Google had brought it back. Google has been aware of the problem for some time now, but it took until July for the problem to get sorted. In a reply late last month, a member of the Android Auto team chimed in to mention that the latest update implements “a few changes” that might solve this problem. There’s no firm mention that it patches matters up, but rather a request for affected users to let Google know if the issue persists.

Unfortunately, Android Auto 6.7 and any server-side/non-beta updates that have rolled out apparently haven’t done the trick. Users quickly commented that, on various Android devices, the weather icon is still missing.

