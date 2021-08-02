Deals: Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub drops to $49, TicWatch Pro 3 $250, more

All of today’s best deals have now gone live with a notable price cut on the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $49. That’s alongside the TicWatch Pro 3 dropping to $250 and Anker’s latest sale from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub drops to $49

eBay offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $49. Normally fetching $90 at other retailers like Adorama, you’re looking at 45% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $21 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here.

TicWatch Pro 3 sees discount to $250

Woot is discounting a selection of Mobvoi smartwatches headlined by the TicWatch Pro 3 at $250. Down from $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings as today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention in order to mark the third-best price to date. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable, Ticwatch Pro 3 delivers a lighter design with a larger display than its predecessors. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which improves performance on top of yielding 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more.

Anker starts the week with latest sale

Anker is back to start off yet another week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials, home security gear, Mac accessories, and more. Headlining is the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $260. Normally fetching $320, you’re looking at $60 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and the lowest since February.

Armed with Assistant support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes two of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

