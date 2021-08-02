Google’s new Pixel wallpapers are paintings inspired by the nature of Australia [Download]

After officially releasing new backgrounds to mark International Friendship Day last week, Google has released new Pixel wallpapers for August that celebrate Australia’s natural beauty.

This month’s trio, following the August security patch, is paintings (versus digital artwork) of Gudanji, NT Australia, by artist/designer Ryhia Dank. They wonderfully show off the natural beauty of the place:

Elements : Coexisting on country. — “This piece reflects People, Kangaroo Tracks, Water, Fire and Earth. All coexisting.”

: Coexisting on country. — “This piece reflects People, Kangaroo Tracks, Water, Fire and Earth. All coexisting.” Regenerate : Endurance after burning off. — “Burning off on country sees a contrast of red earth, black trees and green growth.”

: Endurance after burning off. — “Burning off on country sees a contrast of red earth, black trees and green growth.” Waterways: After the Wet Season. — “Country has its fill of water, rivers and creeks are flowing creating new pathways.”

These join 15 other wallpapers for Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, Earth Day, International Women’s Day, Black History Month, and International Friendship Day. Today’s additions are a slight departure in not aligning to an international day or month. Meanwhile, they remain not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5’s front-facing hole-punch camera in the top-left corner.

Officially available in the Wallpaper & Style app on the Pixel 3 and later (including Android 12) today, owners of other devices can set the new high-resolution Australia wallpapers from the gallery above.

