Deals: Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 hits $310, official Samsung chargers from $30, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 dropping to $310 just in time for back to school. That’s alongside official Samsung chargers from $30 and the Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone at $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 drop to $310

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $310. Normally selling for $400, it recently dropped to $370 with today’s offer knocking off another $60 in order to deliver a match of the all-time low that’s $11 under our previous mention.

With a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen at the center of the experience, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 also introduces a folding 2-in-1 design for helping tackle everything from typing up notes to Netflix binge watching. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save on official Samsung chargers from $30

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s official chargers, power banks, and other accessories headlined by its 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $70. Down from $80, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year and the lowest since February.

Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handsets several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, there’s also a built-in Qi charging pad that can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds for topping off earbuds or a smartphone. You can also save on some other chargers from $30.

Nokia’s 5.4 Android Smartphone is now more affordable at $180

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $180 in two styles. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at 28% in savings and an Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also only the second time the price has dropped this low.

Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 launched earlier this year with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack.

