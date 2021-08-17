YouTube Premium subscribers can now get 3 months of Stadia Pro for free

After we spotted it last month, Google Stadia is getting a new freebie. YouTube Premium subscribers are now being offered an extended Stadia Pro trial for free.

Starting this week, subscribers to YouTube Premium can redeem a perk that gives them three months of Stadia Pro, a much longer trial period compared to the usual one-month offer. The offer applies to YouTube Premium subscribers with individual, family, and student accounts in the following countries: US, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Our friends over at YouTube are generous folks, and they’re offering 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium subscribers. The offer’s available to new Stadia users and will automatically apply to eligible accounts when they sign up for Stadia.

There are some conditions, though. For one, the offer is only available to new Stadia players. If you’ve ever had a Stadia Pro subscription or trial, you won’t be eligible for the promo. However, anyone who is eligible will see the offer during account creation if they’ve never used Stadia at all.

The offer is running from today until January 31, 2022, for subscribers, but it can still be redeemed through February 14, 2022, if you’re eligible. Any games purchased while on the trial will remain in your account, but Pro games will be unavailable if the subscription lapses (and restored if Pro is renewed).

Offer available only for those who do not have an active Stadia Pro subscription or previously had a Stadia Pro subscription. If you do not have an existing Stadia Pro subscription, redeeming the offer will give you the option to subscribe to Stadia Pro with your first three (3) months at no charge. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the three (3) months have completed, and you may cancel at any time.

