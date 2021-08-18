Google Calendar will soon let you share where you’re working from

Google Calendar already lets you specify your working hours and earlier this year added support for split schedules. Google is now letting users share day-to-day locations in Calendar amid the increase of hybrid work environments.

Starting August 30, 2021, you’ll be able to indicate where you’re working from directly on your calendar. You can add a weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change.

It’s up to you whether you want to “Enable working location” to let “others know where you’re working when they invite you to an event.” This information will be limited to people who can already view your free/busy availability. The goal of this feature is to make it “easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations.”

Next to the day/hour list, there will be a dropdown to choose from Office, Home, Unspecified, or “Somewhere else.”

On the Calendar grid, location will appear in between the day/date in the Week view and day-long events. The main screen lets you quickly update your location.

Starting today, admins can control whether this capability is enabled/disabled:

This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled at the domain or OU level. If you’d like to disable this feature setting and prevent the onboarding promo from being shown automatically for your users, be sure to disable the setting in the Admin console before August 30, 2021.

From Monday, August 30, users will start to see an onboarding dialog in Google Calendar and have the option to disable work location. The rollout will continue into next month and Workspace tier availability is as follows:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers as well as G Suite Basic customers

