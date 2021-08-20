Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D renders showcase upcoming device in all colors

Samsung may want us to focus on the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but leaked 3D renders of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE might be of more interest.

The recent report that the standard Galaxy S21 series has failed to capture the attention of buyers across the globe means that the S21 FE represents another opportunity to claw back some of the market share captured by Xiaomi over the past 18 months.

Evan Blass shared a series of 3D renders via his Twitter account of what we assume are the colors the Galaxy S21 FE will come in. They very closely align with previously shared renders of the device, which somewhat replicate the standard S21 series design aesthetic. A notable omission is that of a 3.5mm headphone port, which was present on last year’s popular Galaxy S20 FE.

The design bears a striking resemblance to the base model Galaxy S21, but with some notable material changes to certain aspects. At the rear, the wraparound camera module now color matches the rest of the chassis for a simplified look. We already know that Samsung is likely to stick to the “glasstic” back panel used on the S20 FE and S21 series.

With a delayed launch, the release window is still rumored to be around October, which is likely why we have heard little officially on the upcoming series. These latest renders show the Galaxy S21 FE in white, gray, green, violet, and blue. You can check out the violet model below or refer to Blass’ Sketchfab collection to see all of the S21 FE models in interactive 3D:

The 3D models don’t really showcase anything that we haven’t already expected. There’s a centrally placed punch-hole in the display, while there is a bottom-firing speaker cutout and USB-C port down there, too. As we mentioned, there is no 3.5mm headphone port to be found here.

Let us know what you think of these Galaxy S21 FE renders in the comments section below. Hot or not? We want to hear what you think.

