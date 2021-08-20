Stadia Changelog: The door is open for Splitgate; Avengers Black Panther update arrives

The latest shooter grabbing attention from gamers is Splitgate, and while there’s no guarantee, it was this week revealed that the door is certainly open to the game’s future arrival on Google Stadia.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

There were three big releases on Google Stadia this week, kicking off with EA’s Madden NFL 22. The game, which officially released this week, saw a day-and-date release across Stadia and other platforms. Another day-and-date release was Humankind, which also has exclusive touch controls on Stadia. Finally, the platform also picked up a timed exclusive in Young Souls.

This marks one of the biggest weeks for new additions on Stadia in 2021 so far, with six new games. As of this week, Google has added 68 games to Stadia in calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

While there were no new formal announcements this week, there is one big point of excitement for what might be coming to Google’s cloud gaming platform. In response to a Twitter query, the developers behind the newly popular release Splitgate confirmed that the door is definitely open to the game coming to Stadia. The developers explain that there’s no guarantee but that they want to see Splitgate released on “every viable platform.” They also pointed out that Splitgate is available natively on Linux, which is the foundation for games ported to Google Stadia. The developers warn players, “don’t hold your breath yet,” but tease that “one day,” it may just happen.

Our down-the-road goal is for Splitgate to be on every viable platform! Everyone knows we're on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but we're also natively on Linux! This is a big deal because, fun fact, Google Stadia runs their games on Linux. Don't hold your breath yet, but one day :) — Splitgate – Beta Fish 🐠 (@Splitgate) August 14, 2021

The Stadia community is known for rallying behind games that express even the slightest interest in a new title arriving, and it seems to get Google’s attention more often than not. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with Splitgate and the possibility of it hitting Stadia.

Updates

Marvel’s Avengers gets its Black Panther update

While it got off to a rocky start, the Square Enix-backed Marvel’s Avengers game is picking up steam. Following its last two expansions centered around Kate Bishop and Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, the latest expansion involves Black Panther in the “War for Wakanda.” The update was released on Stadia this week alongside other platforms. The story expansion is free to all players, and a new “Endgame Edition” has also been released, with special character outfits included for free. If you already own the game, the “Endgame Upgrade” costs $20.

Cyberpunk 1.3

Another game that launched to a rough start is also getting a big update this week. Cyberpunk 2077 picked up the version 1.3 update this week simultaneously with PCs and consoles. The full changelog is available here, but the most notable change is the arrival of three new DLC expansions.

Johnny Silverhand’s Alternative Appearance – can be enabled in Settings in the “Additional Content” tab.

– can be enabled in Settings in the “Additional Content” tab. Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket, Luminescent Punk Jacket – both available in the stash in V’s apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They’re of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked.

– both available in the stash in V’s apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They’re of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked. Archer Quartz “Bandit” – available as a reward or for purchase (depending on choices made by player) after completing Ghost Town and then receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue. If you haven’t received the message, make sure to be in the Badlands area and move further away from Dakota’s workshop. Dakota will also need a couple of days to contact you.

Blue Fire’s next update hits Stadia soon

The indie title Blue Fire picked up a new update recently on other platforms, but it’s a bit delayed on Stadia. The developers confirmed that the update will hit Stadia at some point next week and was delayed due to “the way porting was handled.”

Elder Scrolls Online is free this month

In the latest free play event for Stadia Pro subscribers, Elder Scrolls Online is free to play right alongside the title’s new “Waking Flame” update. Unlike some previous offers, though, this free play event is lasting considerably longer, from August 17 to August 30. The base game is also now on sale for just $8

The “Waking Flame” update arrives on August 23.

Continue your Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame. Discover two challenging new dungeons and unravel the schemes of Mehrunes Dagon. What you discover within the depths of the Red Petal Bastion and Dread Cellar will have dire repercussions for all the people of Tamriel, and all roads lead to the Deadlands. The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame arrives on Stadia* on August 23.

PUBG releases a minor update

A new bug-fixing update was released for PUBG this week on Stadia and PlayStation, soon to come to Xbox. The update fixes a delay with messages that occurred during the game’s Zombie Survival mode.

[Console] We have released an update for PlayStation and Stadia which resolves issues that cause combat feed messages to be delayed and crashes when playing Labs: Zombie Survival. We plan to release this update for Xbox sometime tomorrow. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) August 19, 2021

Dead by Daylight removing Stranger Things content

Following the release in 2019, Dead by Daylight confirmed this week that the game’s popular Stranger Things content will be leaving this November. This, most notably, includes the Hawkings National Laboratory map.

This week’s biggest Stadia news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: