Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to $110 alongside $200 off Motorola Edge 20, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by a new all-time low on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at $110. That’s alongside a launch discount on the new Motorola Edge 20 at $500, as well as $223 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal delivers a new all-time low

Daily Steals is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $110. Marking only the second notable discount since launch, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 27% in savings to be had. This also beats our previous mention by $15.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect, given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Motorola Edge 20 5G sees $200 launch discount

After being unveiled last month, the latest addition to Motorola’s stable of Android smartphones is now available for purchase with a launch discount in tow. Direct from its online storefront, you can currently score all-new unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB for $500. Slated to officially ship on September 2 with a $700 price tag, you’re saving $200 while locking in the very first discount.

Delivering plenty of new features to justify the refresh of last year’s version, the refreshed second-generation Motorola Edge arrives with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display backed by HDR10 support. Powered by its Snapdragon 778G processor, the entire package arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to also deliver 2-day battery, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of a 108MP primary sensor and backed by Ultrawide and macro lenses.

Save $223 on Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones

Amazon is now discounting the lineup of Samsung Galaxy S21 unlocked smartphones headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB at $976. Arriving at the second-best price to date, you’d normally pay $1,200, with today’s offer marking the lowest price in months with over $223 in savings.

Sure Samsung just released its new folding handsets, but for those who would rather go with a more typical flagship, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is ready and waiting with today’s sale. Centered around a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the entire experience is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM as well as S Pen support. Not to mention, the most capable camera array of the S21 lineup with a quad-sensor system around back.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: