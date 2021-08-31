Deals: Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to new low of $70, $300 off Galaxy Z Flip 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a pair of Google Assistant discounts. First up, the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen is down to a new low of $70 and joined by the Nest Audio at $80. That’s on top of a $300 discount on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen has Soli sleep tracking

Walmart now offers the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $70. Usually selling for $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings following the steepest discount to date that undercuts our previous mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the fabric-wrapped form factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Audio expands your Assistant setup at $80

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $80. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings, with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest since Prime Day, where it dropped to $5 less.

As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, you will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There are also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Best Buy now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Smartphone for $700 on T-Mobile. Marking the best price we’ve seen for an unlocked model, this is $300 off the usual $1,000 going rate.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look

