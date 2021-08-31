Jabra Elite series adopts Google Fast Pair, introduces Elite 3 from $79, Elite 7 w/ ANC

Jabra has just updated its lineup of truly wireless earbuds with another new series of options. Most important this year is the Jabra Elite 3, which comes in at a much more affordable $79 price.

The Jabra Elite 3 is the company’s most affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds to date, hitting just $79 compared to the $200~ price range of previous Jabra Elite earbuds. The affordable offering has a very similar design to the Jabra Elite 85t we loved last year. However, it’s certainly a stripped-down option.

Jabra Elite 3 uses 6mm drivers for audio and four microphones for clear phone calls. Battery life comes in at 7 hours for the buds and 28 hours when considering the charging case. USB-C is the means of charging, with no Qi support. The buds have IP55 water resistance but lack ANC. They’ll connect over Bluetooth 5.2 and can remember up to six paired devices. Jabra Elite 3 comes in purple, beige, navy, and gray.







Jabra Elite 3

Beyond the affordable side of things is the Jabra Elite 7 series, which includes the Active and Pro models. These two models have a new case design, wireless charging, and ANC support.

The Elite 7 Pro offers “MultiSensor Voice” for improved call audio, while the Elite 7 Active are notable for their specialized “ShakeGrip” design that ensures the buds won’t fall out of your ears. Elite 7 Pro and Active both support 9 hours on a charge and 35 hours with the case.









Jabra Elite 7 Pro

One of the biggest additions for Android users is the arrival of Google Fast Pair support on the Jabra Elite series, something that wasn’t available on older models. This support is limited only to the Elite 3 for now, though. We’ve reached out to Jabra on clarification on whether the premium models support this useful feature.

Jabra Elite 3 is available today for $79 from Best Buy, Amazon, and other major retailers. The Elite 7 series will be available from October 1 for $179 (Active) and $199 (Pro).



Jabra Elite 7 Active

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: