Google says it has fixed two frustrating Android Auto location issues

Google’s Android Auto platform makes it easy to control media and gets navigation from your phone up on your car’s screen, but it sometimes comes with annoying quirks and problems. This week Google has confirmed that two location issues with Android Auto have been patched up.

Some users have reported over the past several months, going as far back as March of this year, that certain parts of Android Auto have been ignoring location data.

The primary issue seems to be with nearby searches, where Android Auto is showing results based on whether the users were at their home instead of wherever they currently are. One example given is a query about “nearby gas stations,” with results showing around a Pixel 3a user’s home instead of where they were on the road. Quite a few users have reported the same issues. A thread on Reddit mirrors the problem as well.

The location problem, though, seems to go beyond just searching for nearby places through Android Auto. Another thread on Google’s support forums shows that other users noticed that the weather icon was also affected by this problem. Notably, Google just recently fixed the weather widget that had mysteriously disappeared for many users.

On both threads, a member of the Android Auto has confirmed that a fix is being rolled out.

Thanks for all the feedback. The Assistant team has rolled out a fix for this issue. Please update your Google app to the latest version, which should solve the issue. Thanks!

