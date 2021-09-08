Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro bundles $180 off, Lenovo Chromebook Duet $249, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by up to $180 off OnePlus 9 Pro bundles. That’s alongside the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet dropping to $249 and this Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Plug at $6. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $180 on OnePlus 9 Pro bundles

Following last week’s OnePlus Buds Pro bundles, the brand is now back with savings on its latest wearable. OnePlus now offers its 9 Pro 128GB Smartphone bundled with the the OnePlus Watch at $1,099. Typically fetching $1,228, you’re looking at the first discount on the watch itself with $129 in savings attached. Those who want the new ANC earbuds can throw those in and save a total of $180. In either case, these are new all-time lows for either package.

OnePlus Watch launched earlier this summer as the first smartwatch from the company, arriving with two-week battery life and a circular display. Packed with fitness tracking capabilities, there’s the usual stats alongside SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

The OnePlus 9 Pro on the other hand, arrives as the brand’s most recent flagship Android experience with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s popular 10-inch Chromebook Duet is now $249

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $249 shipped. Usually fetching $299, you’re looking at the first discount in several months since the beginning of the year alongside $50 in savings just in time for the school year that’s now under way.

Delivering a 2-in-1 design with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, you’ll find a detachable keyboard cover included for converting between work and media consumption. Powered by a 2GHz processor, there’s also 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as a USB-C port. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled smart plugs from $6 each

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug for $8. Normally fetching $10 but having dropped from $15, you’re looking at up to 46% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only once before and the best price since earlier in the year. You can also score a 2-pack for $12, which is down from $20.

Delivering a compact way to bring everything from lamps and holiday lights to coffee makers, fans, humidifiers, and much more into your smart home, this TP-Link Kasa smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi. That gives it both Alexa and Assistant support out of the box, alongside access to the companion app for setting automations and schedules.

