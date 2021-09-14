Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G sees notable $200 discount, Galaxy SmartTag at $20, more

All of the best deals for today are now live with a notable $200 discount on the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Those discounts continue over to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at $400 off and Samsung’s Galaxy Tag for $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sees one of the first discounts

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,600. Having just launched last month with an $1,800 price tag, today’s offer slashes $200 off in order to mark only the second notable discount to date and lowest outside of a temporary flash sale once before. As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 that is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets in on savings with $400 off

After seeing the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G go on sale to start the week, those savings are now carrying over to another flagship handset. Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB to $900. Down from the usual $1,300 price tag, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $400 off while beating our previous mention by $50 in the process.

With Samsung having confirmed that this year wouldn’t be seeing the introduction of a new Note handset, those wanting to go with the more capable form factor can still save on the latest version. Delivering a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save 30% on Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $20. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that has only been beaten by Prime Day.

Having launched in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device.

