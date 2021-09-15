Google Keep is next in line for a Material You update, coming later this month

After debuting Material You revamps for other Workspace apps earlier this month, Google is today announcing that Google Keep is next in line for the update.

Already being a pretty colorful app by design, it’s interesting to see how Keep is adopting the new Dynamic Color feature. Based on Google’s example below, the Material You version of the theme will desaturate the colors of many notes and let the subtle accent color on the bottom bar, search box, and a very slight tint to the background. The floating action button also goes for a rounded square design.

On Pixel devices with Dynamic Color, though, Google Keep will have a slightly stronger Material You look. This includes a more obvious tint to the background and even to notes that haven’t had their color changed. It’s unclear if the update will also affect notes beyond the main page.

The Material You update for Google Keep will be rolling out starting on September 21 with Keep for Android version 5.21.361. As with Gmail, Meet, Drive, and Calendar, it may take a few days for the rollout to hit your device.

It’s currently unclear if this update will come with a new widget for Keep.

