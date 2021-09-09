Google rolling out Material You for Calendar, Drive, Docs, and other Workspace apps [Gallery]

Following the Gmail redesign last week, Google today showed off Material You for the key Workspace apps on Android 12. This includes Google Calendar, Drive, Docs, Gmail, Meet, Sheets, and Slides.

To start, Google confirms that Gmail’s Material You redesign is rolling out with version 2021.08.24 and newer on Android 12+. The Meet app is also getting redesigned, but changes are limited to Dynamic Color (on Pixel phones) and pill-shaped buttons. In fact, you can preview in the main email app today.

The bigger news today is Google Calendar. That said, this redesign is not too drastic, with the top portion of the screen housing the app bar and dates now themed darker than the rest of the screen. It will be available from Monday September 20 with version 2021.37+.

Meanwhile, Google Drive is getting the thicker bottom bar with pill-shaped highlights denoting what tab you’re currently viewing. Google is moving away from the circular, four-colored FAB to the rounded square. Background theming is also applied with version 2.21.330 rolling out today.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is getting Material You with version 1.21.342. The updates are rolling out now, and limited to theming toolbars and other UI chrome. The document background does not change:

To expand upon our existing accessibility support, Material You will automatically adjust contrast, size, and line width based on user preferences and app context. Pre-existing color schemes, for example color-coded file types, folder colors, or for in-app warnings, will remain unchanged.

The Workspace team also highlights the following about Material You: “Updated navigation bars, improved floating action buttons, and use of Google Sans text for better readability in smaller font sizes.” Meanwhile, non-Pixel devices that lack Dynamic Color will use light blue as an accent color throughout.

There’s no mention of Google Tasks (which recently got a different update), Keep, or Chat (a more complicated redesign) today. These upcoming updates join Google Camera, Calculator, Clock, Contacts, and Files.

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: