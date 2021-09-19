Latest Pixel 6 Pro leak shows off the new plant & flower-themed wallpapers [Gallery]

Google always introduces a batch of wallpapers with its new Pixel, and it seems the Pixel 6 series will be no exception, as a fresh leak has just revealed the next batch of new designs.

The folks over at XDA, pulling from a source who supposedly has the phone in hand, published several wallpapers that will apparently be the default wallpapers on Pixel 6 Pro. The theme for Google this year seems to be plants and flowers. Acting as corroboration for these wallpapers is Google’s own marketing push, which has shown these wallpapers in some cases.

These various wallpapers are based on images taken by photographer Andrew Zuckerman and come in both “light mode” and “dark mode” versions. The plants and flowers featured include Cattleya Orchid, Echeveria ‘Blue Prince,’ Hellebores, Moth Orchid, Persian Lily, and Pincushion Protea. Each wallpaper apparently comes with the description “Bloom one by one. Grow together.”

The 15 total wallpapers mainly focus on yellow, red, green, silver, and purple colors. Presumably, these are to match the various colors of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and should play very nicely with Android 12’s Material You. XDA also claims these wallpapers will be used to match each color variant of the Pixel 6 Pro. The wallpapers come in a mix of 1440×3120 and 2160×2400 resolution. We’ve embedded previews in the gallery below, but you’ll want to click here for the full-size versions.









