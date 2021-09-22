Discord starts testing YouTube integration w/ ‘Watch Together’ feature after third-party bots die

Discord users may soon get access to a new feature that officially brings YouTube integration to the chat platform and allows users to watch videos together.

The Verge reports that Discord is starting to test a new feature called “Watch Together.” The testing has apparently started with a limited number of Discord servers today before rolling out more widely in the future.

As pictured below, “Watch Together” in Discord allows users to stream videos in sync with each other with their call ongoing alongside the video. The feature appears to be built primarily with YouTube in mind and allows Discord users to create playlists in the server by searching for videos or pasting links. Multiple users can control playback at once, too.

This new feature will be rolling out to “friends and family” servers today with broader availability in the “next few weeks” and a full launch apparently coming sometime in October.

This news comes just weeks after Google waged war on third-party bots that allowed users on Discord to stream music together, most of it sourced from YouTube. The services were shut down for breaking YouTube’s terms of services and had hundreds of millions of users before being shut down.

