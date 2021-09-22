Google’s ‘About this ad’ page will soon list what else advertisers have posted in the past month

Last year, Google introduced an updated “About this ad” feature to let you learn more about specific advertising. This page is now gaining a history feature that shows you what an advertiser has run on Google’s platforms in the past 30 days.

If you’re dealing with a video ad, the ‘info’ icon in the bottom-left corner of the player on mobile opens “About this ad.” “Why this ad?” is shown first, while users get more prominent actions for “Stop seeing this ad” and “Report this ad.”

As part of the “About” section, you now have a “See more ads by this advertiser.” This opens a feed of “ads a specific verified advertiser has run over the past 30 days.” Both video and text advertising is included in this list.

For example, imagine you’re seeing an ad for a coat you’re interested in, but you don’t recognize the brand. With advertiser pages, you can learn more about that advertiser before visiting their site or making a purchase.

Google’s “ About this ad” page will first introduce this history in the US over the coming months, and will “roll out in phases to more countries in 2022.” An Ad Library already exists for political campaigns and organizations.

Meanwhile, Google shared that over 30 million users interact with ad transparency and control menus every day.

Users engage with our ads transparency and control tools on YouTube more than any other Google product. To help our users make informed decisions online — no matter where they engage — we will roll out the “About this ad” feature to YouTube and Search in the coming months

