‘Hey Google, pay for gas’ coming to Assistant as Android Auto gets Work Profile & Dual SIM support

- Sep. 23rd 2021 9:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Google today has three car experiences, and all of them are seeing updates. The biggest is an upcoming “Hey Google, pay for gas” command, while Android Auto is getting new media and connectivity features.

Once live, you can pull up to a gas station and say “Hey Google, pay for gas” to Android Auto, your Android phone, or — in the future — Assistant Driving Mode. Select your pump number and then use Google Pay for the transaction. After selecting a fuel grade, you can start fueling. 

This is currently being piloted at Exxon and Mobil stations in the US. Support at Shell, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76 is “coming soon.” People will, of course, still be physically interacting with the pump, but this is a step towards reducing physical interactions at a high-touch area. Google says the past year helped drive this feature with support expected at over 32,500 gas stations stateside.

Android Auto Pay Gas
Android Auto Pay Gas
Android Auto Pay Gas

Meanwhile, Android Auto is getting a handful of features. On the entertainment front, Google will show personalized media recommendations. They can be accessed by a new music icon that’s next to the existing player controls in the bottom bar. This opens a carousel of “Media picks for your device” from streaming apps, Assistant news, podcasts, and more.

Additionally, users will be able to choose what app opens when Android Auto launches. Google Maps or other navigation applications are currently the default, but any experience can be selected in the future.

Connectivity improvements to Android Auto start with being able to choose between SIMs when making calls and sending messages. Meanwhile, “Work Profile” support will let you see messages and calendar events from both the personal and work silo on your phone.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

About the Author