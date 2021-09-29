OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 rolls out for OnePlus 6/6T w/ September patch, more

OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 is now rolling out for 2018’s OnePlus 6 and 6T hardware with a few software tweaks and the latest September 2021 security patch.

It’s not often we see updates come to the former flagship duo, so to get an OTA update package at all is a nice bonus. After receiving the stable version of Android 11 just a few months ago, it’s irregular security patches and fixes from here on out.

Announced in a post over on the official OnePlus Forums, those still rocking the OnePlus 6 and 6T should start to see OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 over the coming days after an initial rollout to a limited userbase has been completed. If you’re wondering just what this patch brings, well, it’s modest at best. There are some tweaks to power consumption to help reduce some OnePlus 6/6T overheating and some tweaks to the gyro sensor sensitivity.

The only other notable in the OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update is the September 2021 security patch and some generic network connection and system stability improvements. All in all, it’s a standard update from OnePlus. You can check out the brief changelog below:

System Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09 Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Optimized network connection stability



As we have mentioned, the update should be rolling out right now — or within the next few days. However, OnePlus notes that the OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update is not rolling out via region, so using a VPN to try and skip the queue might prove fruitless. Alternatively, we’d suggest taking a look on Oxygen Updater to sideload the OTA update manually.

