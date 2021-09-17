OnePlus 9 gains XPan camera mode w/ latest OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 update

The high-profile partnership with Hasselblad made a big difference to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro camera setups, but with the latest OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 update, the device duo is gaining XPan mode.

Hassleblad’s XPan mode pays homage to the xPan camera, which offers widescreen or wide-format images in a panoramic 65:24 aspect ratio. Undoubtedly a unique look that might only be used a few times, it’s nice to see more camera modes be added as part of the growing OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership.

Announced in an official OnePlus Forum post, XPan mode will arrive with the OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 update and once you have updated your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you’ll find the option within the camera app. You’ll just need to expand the camera options to find it. XPan mode will offer two classic focal lengths of 30mm and 45mm, while images will still offer high-resolution results due to the size of the main sensor.

When the OnePlus 9 series starts the XPan mode, it is presented in black and white by default, restoring the tone and style of the classic black and white film “Ilford Delta 400”. Suitable for photo shooting of different subjects, whether it is portraits, street photography, or architecture, with comfortable, high-quality performance.







The OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 update for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro adds the September patch and tunes the camera performance alongside adding that headline XPan mode. HDR mode has been tuned to reduce noise, while the over-sharpening issue is also being addressed. White balance is another focal area for tweaks and tuning. A huge bonus is that OnePlus is also claiming up to 50% increase in camera app launch speed with this latest update:

OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 update changelog for OnePlus 9/9 Pro

System Optimized the wireless charging experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.09 Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Newly added XPan Mode, reproduces the preview box and unique aspect ratio of the legendary camera series “XPan”. It includes two unique filter styles – ‘color film’, ‘black and white film’ and a ‘film processing imitation’ effect that recreates the classic elements of retro shooting experiences



If you’re eager to get to grips with the XPan mode on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, the OxygenOS 11.2.9.9 is rolling out right now and should be available to all users over the coming days. Alternatively, you may be able to grab it early for your device with third-party app Oxygen Updater.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: