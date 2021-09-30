YouTube testing Google Assistant integration on Android that offers search suggestions

Following iOS PiP and desktop download, YouTube is now testing the ability to “get suggestions for topics related to videos you’re watching” on Android that are powered by Google Assistant.

This curious “Do more with Assistant” experiment can be enabled from youtube.com/new if you’re a Premium subscriber. When watching certain videos, opening the video description and scrolling down will reveal “suggestions (e.g. About this movie, person, place, etc.) related to the topics in the video you’re watching.”

Tapping the card launches a Google Assistant search and shows a Knowledge Graph panel. You’ll see musicians for songs and movies when watching trailers.

The integration between Assistant and YouTube is straightforward enough. Not all videos surface suggestions, while it’s only somewhat more convenient than performing a manual search. It would be interesting to know whether Assistant/Google Search is pulling information from a video directly or whether YouTube tags and descriptions are leveraged.

The experiment is “only available on Android mobile phones in English” until October 26. As a reminder, you can only have one test enabled at a time. For example, this will turn off browser downloads in Chrome, Edge, or Opera.

