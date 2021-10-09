Samsung is rolling out another Galaxy Watch 4 update that squashes bugs

The Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 has picked up a few updates since its debut earlier this year, and right now the device is picking up the CUJ2 update. What’s new? Not much…

Rolling out now in some regions including the United States, the R870XXU1CUJ2 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 carries with it a pretty small changelog.

Improved system stability and reliability

Samsung is seemingly claiming no major changes in this update, and that’s something we can see on the watch after applying the update. There are no noticeable visual differences, and given Samsung’s lack of information, it’s hard to say if there are any other improvements.

Notably, this CUJ2 update arrives on the Galaxy Watch 4 barely a week after the R870XXU1CUID update which started rolling out during the last few days of September, so that may hint that this update is only patching some minor bugs caused by that update.

