Deals: Motorola Edge 20 5G sees $100 discount, Anker Android accessory sale from $13, more

Motorola Edge 20 5G has received a $100 discount in today’s best deals. That’s alongside a series of Anker Android accessories from $13 and the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge 20 5G pairs a 144Hz display with Wi-Fi 6E

Motorola is now offering its unlocked Moto Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $600. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date with today’s offer matching a launch discount from August for the all-time low.

Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display backed by HDR10 support, the new Moto Edge is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alongside its Wi-Fi 6E support that pairs with 5G when away from home, there’s two-day battery life as well as a triple-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Anker’s latest Android accessory sale goes live from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is delivering its latest batch of discounts today, with the all-new Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds leading the way at $68. Available in five different styles, you’d normally pay $80 for the recent releases, with today’s offer marking the very first discount and a new all-time low.

Delivering eye-catching designs to pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell hits $160

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $160. Usually fetching $229, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at $69 off while marking the lowest price since the beginning of 2021. Delivering a more affordable package protector than the new battery-powered version that recently launched, this wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers the notable inclusion of 24/7 recording. There’s still all of the same Assistant-powered smart home control alongside smart detection alerts, prerecorded quick responses, and more.

