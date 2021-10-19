Android 12 with October security patch live, download Pixel factory images & OTAs

Alongside the new phones, Google today is launching Android 12 for current Pixel devices. In addition to Material You and revamped Quick Settings, it features the October security patch. If it hasn’t rolled out to your device yet, Google just posted the official OTA and factory images.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

On a Pixel 5 already running Beta 5, the final Android 12 OTA comes in at just under 5MB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: