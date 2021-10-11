Google Photos ‘Memories’ coming directly to Nest Hub ‘Your day’ tab

Google Photos and Assistant Smart Displays are the perfect combination of hardware and software. That requires setting the appropriate clock today, but the Google Photos integration is getting deeper, with Memories soon set to appear in the Nest Hub “Your day” tab.

In addition to other Google TV and Chromecast features, Google today announced that “Memories” are coming to the “Your morning/afternoon/evening” tab. They are currently found at the top of Google Photos for Android and iOS.

It’s unclear whether you’ll be getting the same carousel UI that goes back several years, or whether it will just be a card that cycles through images. Overall, the end experience could be very similar to placing a widget on your phone or tablet’s homescreen. Tapping will presumably open it fullscreen for you to browse and take other actions.

Google simply advertises it as letting you “view moments from the past while you go about your day.” Memories from Google Photos are officially “coming soon” to the Nest Hub. That said, Google has already added support in Assistant settings > Photos. Like proactive results, you can decide on which devices memories or personalized photo results appear.

At I/O 2021, Google previewed more personalized Memories by leveraging machine learning, while there has been a flurry of new categories as of late:

