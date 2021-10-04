Google Photos adds ability to edit time and date of uploaded images/videos on Android

Google Photos has now added the ability to edit the time and date of when an image or video in your library was taken directly from your Android phone.

For a long time, you needed to use a third-party application when trying to adjust this pertinent metadata attached to content within your cloud image and video library from your mobile. It appears that the change is now live on the Android app with Google Photos version 5.57.0.394309483 or later, and gives you the ability to edit or adjust the time and date of any images and videos already in your library.

This might be useful if you’ve downloaded an image from the web or received a clip from a friend using an app such as WhatsApp with what you’d consider incorrect metadata. For search purposes, just throwing in the date and time to find all your uploaded content is a big timesaver. When viewing an image, you can slide up to access the expanded menu with all location and description information:







The time and date section in the Google Photos slide-in info panel now includes a pencil icon. Tapping it opens a new mini pop-up menu where you can adjust the date with a picker and use a clock to adjust the time an image was taken. For those with huge libraries of images uploaded from a PC or for old image scans, we can see this being an excellent addition that allows you to truly categorize your albums year by year – provided you have that information or can remember it.

We’re seeing the option to change the time and date of content in Google Photos on several devices running the latest Google Photos update but this is likely widely available as part of a server-side update. Be sure to let us know if you’re seeing the option on your device down in the comments section below.

