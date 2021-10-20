Deals: Motorola 2021 Android smartphone early Black Friday sale, Fitbit Luxe $80, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone lineup dropping to new lows. Not to mention, a new all-time low on the Fitbit Luxe at $80 alongside a Nanoleaf smart lighting sale from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone go on sale

Amazon is now rolling out early Black Friday pricing on Motorola’s lineup of 2021 Android smartphones, delivering new all-time lows in the process. Our top pick falls to the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $300. Sitting $30 below previous markdowns, today’s offer is $100 off the usual $400 going rate and marking the best price we’ve seen to date.

Launching earlier this year, the latest in budget-focused handsets from Motorola arrives to take on mid-priced Android smartphones with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside two-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around the back.

Fitbit Luxe falls to new low of $80

HSN is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $80. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention and good for a total of $70 in savings.

Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its five-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Nanoleaf smart lighting kits from $60

Last week saw the new Nanoleaf Lines debut, and now a series of discounts have rolled out on the brand’s lineup of Shapes smart lighting kits. Across the board, there are a series of all-time lows to pair with the second-best prices we’ve seen on many of the releases. While you’ll find various geometric form-factors, designs, and packages as a part of the sale, all of the Nanoleaf Shapes lights feature modular connectors for building a unique piece of ambient lighting wall art. One highlight from today’s Nanoleaf sale is the all-new Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit at $250. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount since launching earlier this year at $50 off to match the all-time low.

Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Abode Cam 2 review: How does it compare to Wyze Cam v3? [Video]

Hands-on: WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition + open beta first impressions [Video]

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: