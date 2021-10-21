Google Search adds daily word notifications on Android and iOS

After previewing bigger changes in September, Google Search is now getting a nifty little notification feature that will help you “learn a new word every day.”

One of Search’s many built-in tools is a dictionary. Over the years, it has expanded to let you see definitions in different contexts/fields and learn how to pronounce with a visual tool, as well as the ability to “Practice” live using a microphone.

The latest capability will send you a daily notification to learn new words and “some of the interesting facts behind them.” Those tidbits come from the “Origin” section and “Use over time” graph.

When using the dictionary tool in Search on mobile, entries will show a “bell” icon in the top-right corner. It’s similar to the one found on other Knowledge Panel topics. Google is presumably not sending the same word notification to every Search user, but it would be amusing if it did to serve as a global touchpoint.

The mobile notification notes the word and definition, while a tap opens the full Search result. It’s a small feature that some people will undoubtedly appreciate. It’s available in the Google apps on Android and iOS, as well as the mobile web versions. You’ll be able to tune the difficulty level in the future.

While this feature is currently only available in English, there are words tailored to both English learners and fluent speakers alike, and soon you will be able to choose different difficulty levels

