Google Search adding even more site context to the ‘About this result’ panel

Earlier this year, Google Search started showing “About this result” to give people more context about a website before they click. At Search On 2021, the company announced three new sections that will appear in the panel.

In addition to Wikipedia descriptions, index date, and an explanation for each link, Google will now show the site’s own description. The “In their own words” section only appears if a publisher has provided this information.

It’s followed by “Web results about the source” to find “news, reviews and other helpful background context” regarding a site that originates from third parties.

If the context changes your mind, Google’s “About this topic” carousel will let you “find information such as top news coverage or results about the same topic from other sources.”

On mobile, “About this result” opens as a bottom sheet. The new sections are found on a feed that can be accessed by tapping “More about this page.”

People don’t just come to Google looking for quick facts. They often really want to explore the information that’s out there, and learn about where it’s coming from — especially in situations where there’s a source they may not be familiar with. We want to make it easier to evaluate information

Over the coming weeks, this expanded Google Search panel, which was first previewed at I/O 2021, will roll out for English queries in the United States. The company says it’s “working to bring About This Result to more countries around the world.”

