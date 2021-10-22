Deals: Galaxy Watch 4/Buds 2 bundles $90 off, Galaxy S21+/Ultra $250 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch and Buds 2 bundles at $90 off. That’s alongside being able to save $250 on Galaxy S21+/Ultra Smartphones and this 20% off storage Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Bud 2 bundles now up to 30% off

Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Samsung Galaxy bundles including its latest smartwatches, earbuds, and other accessories. Our top pick is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm packaged with an official Duo Wireless Charger at $250. Down from $340, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $20 under our previous pre-order discount and the best value to date at $90 off. You can also save $90 on the 40mm bundle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hours of battery life. There’s also a new BioAcive sensor that combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more.

Save $250 on Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra Smartphones

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 Android smartphone lineup headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at $950. Typically fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $250 in savings matching our previous mention from August and marking the lowest price since Prime Day.

Samsung’s new foldable may be stealing the spotlight as of late, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find its latest Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers on all the expected flagship specs. There’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed with 12GB of RAM. Then to round out the package, you’ll find a quad-sensor camera system and S Pen support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung storage Gold Box takes 20% off

Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of Samsung storage headlined by its EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card at $55. Down from the usual $70 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention at 21% off.

Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage.

