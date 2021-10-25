Google Pay users can get a second movie ticket for free w/ Regal Cinemas; here’s how

The Google Pay app rotates neat promotions all the time, and today, a new offer is getting started. Google Pay users can now get a second movie ticket for free with an offer from Regal Cinemas.

Starting today through the end of the year, an offer in the Google Pay app will essentially give a buy-one-get-one-free offer for movie tickets at Regal Cinemas. The tickets must be purchased using a code obtained from the Google Pay app. The code can be redeemed at any time and used on the Regal Cinemas website, or even at the theater with any form of payment, but must be used before December 31.

Once redeemed, the code gives you a second ticket for the same showing at the same time. You can only get up to one free ticket, though, and a booking fee will be added on for the additional ticket too.

To get the code, open and/or sign up for the new Google Pay app and go to the “Explore” tab. In the “Google Pay favorites” section, an offer from Regal Cinemas should appear. From there, simply tap “Get Code” to obtain the coupon code, which can be used on any movie.

Along with this offer, Google Pay is also currently advertising a promotion with Dunkin Donuts that offers up to 35% cashback when buying with a linked card – Just in time to enjoy those wonderful Apple Cider donuts.

Celebrate spooky season with 35% cashback from Google Pay at @dunkindonuts. Just activate the offer in the Google Pay app to get started. 👻 Terms apply. See app for details. https://t.co/xQ1GDqRKFN pic.twitter.com/e6qhWBM4AQ — Google Pay (@GooglePay) October 25, 2021

