Google is now accepting requests to remove images of minors from Search results

Announced in August as an added privacy measure, Google is now rolling out the ability for parents/legal guardians to request the removal of images of their child (minors under 18) from Google Search.

Live now on Google’s support site, the removal request allows for the removal of images of minors. This request can be made by the individual in those images or their parent/legal guardian. Anyone can make this request, though Google does note that it will make exceptions in cases of “compelling public interest or newsworthiness” and in those cases will not remove the content.

To move forward with the process, applicants need to submit the URLs of the images in question and the URLs of search terms that surface those images. Screenshots may also be needed in further review.

Google removes images of anyone below the age of 18 from search results at the request of the individual under 18 or their parent or guardian, with the exception of cases of compelling public interest or newsworthiness. This means these images won’t appear in the Images tab or as thumbnails in any feature in Google Search. This article is intended to support you through the process for removal requests of such content from Google search results.

Google, importantly, reminds those looking to take advantage of this process that the company can’t strip an image from the web fully, only stopping it from appearing in Google Search results.

Another important note about this process is that it only applies to the removal of images in Google Search for those who are currently under the age of 18, with the exception of if a child passed away before reaching the age of 18.

