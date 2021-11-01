Galaxy Z Flip 3 inspires custom jeans w/ dedicated phone pocket, just like Google’s Pixel jeans

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a form factor that excels in letting you keep a big phone in the smallest possible pocket. To celebrate that fact, Samsung is collaborating on a custom pair of jeans specifically for the Flip. Sounds familiar.

Developed in collaboration with Dr Denim in Australia, Samsung will sell a limited run of “Z Flip Pocket Denim” jeans in the country. 450 pairs will be sold. Each pair will include a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in its $1,499 price tag. Samsung says the “statement piece” will also arrive in “bespoke, stylish packaging.”

The special-edition jeans have a “Z” stitched over the traditional pockets, and the back pockets were removed entirely. In place of those, a rear pocket design was “flipped” to the front of the jeans and made to fit the exact dimensions of the folded Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The jeans are made in versions for both men and women and are available today through the Dr Denim website.

Mattias Friberg from Dr Denim says:

We wanted to take a classic, blue jean and rework it to create a modern and unique take that shows off the Galaxy Z Flip3. We feel the new Z Flip Pocket Denim is a welcome, if not limited, addition to the Dr Denim family and we’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to bring these stylish jeans to life.

Rewinding back to 2017, Google also made a phone-inspired pair of jeans for a marketing campaign on the original Pixel smartphone. The jeans were made in collaboration with designer Christopher Cowan and featured the “Really Blue” colorway from that special Pixel variant, as well as just a singular pocket to fit the device. Funnily enough, that pocket probably isn’t big enough anymore. Maybe a new version is due, this time with Jacquard.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: