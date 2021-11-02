Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ $230 off, Galaxy Buds Live ANC Earbuds $100, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking, with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup leading the way at up to $230 off. That’s alongside the ongoing Google Nest early Black Friday sale and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live earbuds at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $230 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ lineup

Following all of the other early Black Friday Samsung discounts, Amazon is now rolling the savings over to the lineup of Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ tablets starting at $430. Headlining all of the markdowns is the flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB at $649. Down from the usual $850 price tag, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just twice before at $201 off while beating our previous mention by $70.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside upward of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup.

Google Nest early Black Friday sale goes live

November 1 has officially rolled around, and an early Black Friday sale is under way across nearly the entire lineup of Google’s latest Nest speakers and smart displays. Various retailers are getting in on the action, most notably discounting the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50. Down from $100, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC dive to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC for $100. You’ll typically find these going for the $170 list price, with today’s massive $70 discount beating out our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low.

Backed by some sizable AKG-tuned 12mm drivers, these powerful earbuds deliver more than just booming bass and “studio-quality sound.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here with a 3-microphone array to tune out a wide variety of background noise, and battery life up to 29 hours. Plus, you can make use of the always-on voice assistant to “order coffee, send a message or search for music hands-free.” You can take a look at our hands-on review to learn more

