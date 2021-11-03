Google Play Store voting for your favorite Android app & game of 2021 opens

As the penultimate month of this year gets underway, the Google Play Store is opening Users’ Choice voting for the best Android content and media of 2021.

Which of this year’s buzziest new apps do you love the most? Vote below to crown the Play Users’ Choice App of 2021.

Over the next two weeks, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite Android app or game in the US. There’s seemingly no movie or book category in 2021. This list shows 10 items that have trended over the past year, localized by country.

Which of this year’s top new games do you love the most? Vote below to crown the Play Users’ Choice Game of 2021.

Voting ends on November 17, with Google announcing the winners – as well as other Best of 2021 picks from the Play Store’s editorial team – on November 30.

Look for a banner on the Play Store’s homepage or visit this link directly to vote, and make sure you are signed in to your Google Account.

