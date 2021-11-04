Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are just $59, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G $200 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for just $59. That’s alongside a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and this Philips Hue Lightstrip starter kit is $69 for $69. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are just $59

Walmart is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $59. Normally fetching $100, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 41% off the going rate. Sure these aren’t the latest pair of Samsung earbuds, but there is substantial value in going with a now previous-generation offering.

Pricing aside, you’re still looking at a true wireless design with 11 hours of playback per charge which jumps up to 22 with the Qi-enabled case. Samsung’s Ambient Aware tech also makes for more of a distraction-free listening experience alongside tight-knit integration with your Galaxy device. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Enjoy 7.6-inch folding screen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Android Smartphone for $1,600. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous September mention for the second-best price to date.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888, which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

This Philips Hue Lightstrip starter kit is $69

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $69. Typically you’d pay more like $110 for this package, with today’s offer taking $41 off in order to deliver a new all-time low that’s $16 under our previous September mention.

Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6 feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

Hisense Android TVs go on sale at up to $315 off

Amazon is giving early holiday shoppers a chance today to upgrade their home theaters by offering a series of new all-time lows across all of the latest Hisense Android TV models. Ranging from some more affordable releases to flagship offerings and more, our top pick is the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV at $900. Down from $1,100, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low – $100 under our previous mention.

Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match. Its 4K QLED panel has a 120Hz native refresh rate and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to support that high refresh rate on your latest console, be it PS5 or Xbox Series X. The built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model.

