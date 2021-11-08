Google Wallpapers reaches 500 million downloads on the Play Store

Phone personalization is one of the main reasons we all love Android, and one of the most popular ways to tweak your on-device ambiance is with a neat wallpaper. People love tweaking their phone setup as Google Wallpapers has now amassed 500 million downloads over on the Play Store.

Finding a good wallpaper for your smartphone isn’t too hard as there are numerous apps and services that offer personalized designs to adorn your display. Google Wallpapers has become a go-to download for many themes out there, thanks to regular updates and a wealth of high-quality images and designs that it comes as no surprise that it has now hit that 500 million download milestone.

Launched way back in 2016, it’s probably more surprising that it has taken the Google Wallpapers app this long to reach the download figure (via Android Police). As far as customization apps on Android go, it’s clean and simple. That’s a polite way of saying “plain,” but the wallpaper selection is anything but. It combines abstract imagery, landscape, and macro photography with Google Maps satellite shots, and it can even refresh, download, and set a new wallpaper on your phone every 24 hours if you wish.

Google Wallpapers does come pre-installed on Pixel devices, but with such a low volume of Made by Google phones in the wild, the 500 million download figure isn’t limited to that small smartphone selection. Certain selections are limited to Pixel devices, but the “core” options offer you a wide array of quality customization options.

