Android Auto 7.1 tries to fix an issue with Telegram messages

Google’s Android Auto makes trips and daily commutes easier for many, but it often gets hit with issues. This month, Google has patched up one of those problems, with a recent Android Auto update trying to address a problem with Telegram.

A thread on Google’s forums documented an issue that went on from September until just this month. Affected users were seeing Android Auto voice commands not properly work with Telegram, a popular messaging service.

It isn’t clear how widespread the issue was, but users reported that the problem would see Android Auto go through the process of sending a message in Telegram, but the message would never actually send. Notably, this only occurred when asking Google Assistant to send a message on Telegram, not when trying to respond to a message. Notifications were also unaffected.

Earlier this month, a member of the Android Auto team commented on the thread, saying that Android Auto 7.1 supposedly fixes this issue with Telegram messages. While it likely does address the problem for some, others report that the issue is still ongoing.

Thanks for all the feedback. Our engineers have implemented a fix for the issue in Android Auto version (7.1) Please make sure you have updated to use the latest version. That should fix the issue.

Android Auto 7.1 is widely available through the Google Play Store.

